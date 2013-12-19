× Bedford Law Director and Judge Indicted on Felony Charges

CLEVELAND – A Cuyahoga County Grand Jury has indicted Bedford’s law director and a Municipal Judge on felony charges involving public corruption and prostitution.

Law Director Ken Schuman is charged with six felonies and Judge Harry J. Jacob III faces four felonies. Each man also faces misdemeanor counts as well.

Prosecutors say Schuman received a $9,500 bribe back in 2006 to influence the hiring of a Cleveland law firm as Bedford’s bond counsel. He also faces charges of obstruction of justice, money laundering, and theft in office, as well as a solicitation charge.

Prosecutors said Schuman misled police abut a relationship he had with a woman during an their investigation of a brothel.

Judge Jacob’s felony charges include three of promoting prostitution and one of bribery.

Prosecutors charge the judge solicited sex from three prostitutes, and “supervised and induced the activities of at least two women who were engaging in sex for hire.”

Judge Jacob also allegedly gave special treatment on a traffic violation to a woman he had paid for sex.

Last week, I-Team reporter Peggy Sinkovich revealed that subpoenas have been served at Schuman’s home and office, and that investigators were looking into cases handled by Judge Jacob.

“Today’s indictments should send an unmistakable message that this office will vigorously pursue public corruption at every level in Cuyahoga County,” said Matthew Meyer, who heads the Public Corruption Unit of the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office.

Both Schuman and Jacob have been on leave.