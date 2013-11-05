Found: Jacob Johnson

Posted 5:56 am, November 5, 2013, by , Updated at 12:12PM, November 5, 2013
Fox 8 News is happy to report Jacob Johnson has been found.  This post has the details of his missing persons case as featured on Fox 8′s ‘Missing’ segment.

Today, we are featuring Jacob Johnson.

He was last seen Oct. 29, 2013 in Wadsworth.  Johnson was 17 at the time.

He was last seen wearing a purple zip-up hoodie and a tan-colored Carhartt coat.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Wadsworth police.

