TSA Union Leader ‘Sickened’ By LAX Shooting

(CNN) — A leader of the union representing TSA officers deplored the incident on Friday at Los Angeles International Airport.

“We are sickened by reports of today’s shooting,” American Federation of Government Employees National President J. David Cox Sr. said.

A TSA agent and a gunman were shot on Friday and taken to hospitals, a former Los Angeles Police Department ranking officer who arrived at the scene shortly after the incident told CNN.

Airport officials also confirmed the arrest in a tweet, adding that there were “multiple victims.”

Cox also said, “Our sincerest thoughts and prayers go out to the passengers and Transportation Security Officers killed or injured in this heinous act. Thank you to all of our brave TSOs who put their lives on the line every day to keep the flying public safe. AFGE is monitoring the situation along with TSA management.”

