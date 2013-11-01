November 1, 2013 Road Trip: Downtown Willoughby
Eastside Relics
4077 Erie St, Willoughby
440.251.9976
www.eastsiderelics.com
Crepes in the City
4127 Erie Street, Willoughby
440.942.7555
www.crepesinwilloughby.weebly.com
Erie Street Wine Market
4055 Erie Street, Willoughby
440.946.9463
www.eriestwinemarket.com
The Gourmet Soap Market
37917 Vine Street, Willoughby
216.854.7202
www.thegourmetsoapmarket.com
Finestra Gallery
4076 Erie Street, Willoughby
440.946.3313
www.finestragallery.com
Blue Envelope Boutique
4140 Erie Street, Willoughby
440.510.8516
www.blueenvelopeboutique.com
Sweet Beginnings
4145 Erie Street, Willoughby
440.942.1313
Young’s Sushi
4082 Clark Ave, Willoughby
440.951.0002
www.youngssushi.com
Erie Street Guitars
4050 Erie Street, Willoughby
440.339.6630
Frank & Tony’s Place
38107 Second Street, Willoughby
440.602.9780
www.frankandtonysplace.com