November 1, 2013 Road Trip: Downtown Willoughby

Posted 10:00 am, November 1, 2013, by , Updated at 12:15PM, October 31, 2013
Eastside Relics
4077 Erie St, Willoughby
440.251.9976
www.eastsiderelics.com

Crepes in the City
4127 Erie Street, Willoughby
440.942.7555
www.crepesinwilloughby.weebly.com

Erie Street Wine Market
4055 Erie Street, Willoughby
440.946.9463
www.eriestwinemarket.com

The Gourmet Soap Market
37917 Vine Street, Willoughby
216.854.7202
www.thegourmetsoapmarket.com

Finestra Gallery
4076 Erie Street, Willoughby
440.946.3313
www.finestragallery.com

Blue Envelope Boutique
4140 Erie Street, Willoughby
440.510.8516
www.blueenvelopeboutique.com

Sweet Beginnings
4145 Erie Street, Willoughby
440.942.1313

Young’s Sushi
4082 Clark Ave, Willoughby
440.951.0002
www.youngssushi.com

Erie Street Guitars
4050 Erie Street, Willoughby
440.339.6630

Frank & Tony’s Place
38107 Second Street, Willoughby
440.602.9780
www.frankandtonysplace.com