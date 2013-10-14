Local Pizzeria Voted ‘Best’ American Pizza

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Congratulations to 'Samosky's Homestyle Pizzeria' in Valley City!

They brought home the 'gold' from the "All American Pizza Championship" in Las Vegas last week. This is the Medina County pizzeria's fourth 'Best Pizza' title.

Jason and Ashley Samosky brought some of their winning pies to the Fox 8 studio for the Morning Show anchor team to sample. The winning pizza is called "Spinachi" and its a homemade creation of spinach, sausage, dried cranberries, sunflower seeds and feta and asiago cheese.

