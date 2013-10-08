Luxury Apartment Complex to Revamp Ameritrust Building

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - Cosmopolitan lifestyle, unlike anything else in Cleveland, is about to come to the downtown area in the form of a new hotel and luxury apartment complex.

"The Nine" will be located at the corners of East 9th and Euclid, in the old Ameritrust building.

The 28-story complex will feature 156 spacious hotel rooms and 105 luxury apartments. It will also have a Heinen's grocery store, a New York style deli, a Mediterranean restaurant, theatre, and a roof top bar.

The $250 million dollar project will employ over 1,000 local construction workers and is scheduled to be completed in the fall of 2014.