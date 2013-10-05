× Zack Reed Released From Jail

SOLON-Jail officials confirm to FOX 8 News that Cleveland Councilman Zack Reed has been released from jail.

Reed reported to jail September 25 and served his 10-day sentence for OVI.

Reed tells FOX 8 he is glad his jail sentence is complete.

He says he is now on his way to city hall and will be in his ward later today addressing any concerns residents may have.

Reed was originally scheduled to report to the Cleveland House of Corrections in Highland Hills, but instead served his sentence at the Solon Detention Facility due to safety and staffing issues.

The Solon Police Department said the facility houses over 1,900 inmates annually from various local, state and federal agencies. Both pre-sentence and sentenced prisoners can be housed there for up to a year and a half.

The facility has a capacity of 26 and inmates are separated into various cell, dormitory and special needs areas.

This was Reed’s third OVI since 2005.

