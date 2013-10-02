October 2, 2014 Road Trip: Sandusky

The Kitchen’s Bounty
3207 Campbell Street
Sandusky, OH 44870
419.502.2500
www.thekitchensbounty.com
Hermes Vineyard
6413 State Route 4
Sandusky, Ohio 44870
419.626.8500
www.hermesvineyards.com
Merry Go Round Museum
301 Jackson Street
Sandusky, Ohio 44870
419.626.6111
www.merrygoroundmuseum.org
Ghostly Manor Thrill Center
3319 Milan Road
Sandusky, Ohio 44870
419.626.4467
www.ghostlymanor.com
Depot of Prisoners of War on Johnson’s Island
www.johnsonsisland.org
ThorSport Racing
312 Neilsen Ave
Sandusky, Ohio 44870
419.621.8800
www.thorsport.com
Berardi’s Family Kitchen
1019 West Perkins Ave.
Sandusky, Ohio 44870
419.626.4592
www.sanduskyberardis.com
Toft’s
3717 Venice Road
Sandusky, Ohio 44870
419.625.4376
www.toftdairy.com
Erik’s Clothing & Culture
125 West Market Street
Sandusky, Ohio 44870
419.502.3002
www.eriksclothing.com