October 2, 2014 Road Trip: Sandusky

The Kitchen’s Bounty

3207 Campbell Street

Sandusky, OH 44870

419.502.2500

www.thekitchensbounty.com Hermes Vineyard

6413 State Route 4

Sandusky, Ohio 44870

419.626.8500

www.hermesvineyards.com Merry Go Round Museum

301 Jackson Street

Sandusky, Ohio 44870

419.626.6111

www.merrygoroundmuseum.org Ghostly Manor Thrill Center

3319 Milan Road

Sandusky, Ohio 44870

419.626.4467

www.ghostlymanor.com Depot of Prisoners of War on Johnson’s Island

www.johnsonsisland.org ThorSport Racing

312 Neilsen Ave

Sandusky, Ohio 44870

419.621.8800

www.thorsport.com Berardi’s Family Kitchen

1019 West Perkins Ave.

Sandusky, Ohio 44870

419.626.4592

www.sanduskyberardis.com Toft’s

3717 Venice Road

Sandusky, Ohio 44870

419.625.4376

www.toftdairy.com Erik’s Clothing & Culture

125 West Market Street

Sandusky, Ohio 44870

419.502.3002

