Army to Ban Tattoos Below Elbows, Knees

A new ban on some tattoos for Army soldiers is only a signature away.

The Secretary of the Army approved a ban on tattoos below the elbows and knees, Stars and Stripes reported.

Secretary John McHugh has approved the ban, but needs to officially sign it.

The policy is expected to take effect in the next 30 to 60 days.

According to Stars and Stripes, new recruits will not be allowed to have tattoos that show below the elbows and knees or above the neckline. Current soldiers may be grandfathered in.

