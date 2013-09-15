John Legend Marries Model Chrissy Teigen

(CNN) — Hate to break it to you, girls — and guys. John Legend tied the knot to his model girlfriend in Italy.

Legend, 34, married Sports Illustrated swimsuit model, Chrissy Teigen, on Saturday in Lake Como.

The lovebirds’ wedding comes as no surprise. Teigen keeps an online blog, where she posts recipes and tidbits about her life with the famed crooner.

Last September, she posted that it was their sixth anniversary.

“He still amazes me, loves me, frustrates me as much as he did years ago,” she posted.

It has been a busy few weeks for the acclaimed singer.

He released his latest album, “Love in the Future,” two weeks ago.

By Faith Karimi