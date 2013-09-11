× Indians Fall to Royals, 6-2

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Indians dropped their second game in their three-game series with Kansas City 6-2 on Wednesday afternoon at Progressive Field.

Starter Scott Kazmir gave up the go-ahead runs early in the game and the Indian bats had a tough time recovering.

The Royals scored three times in the top of the 1st inning, highlighted by Alex Gordon’s solo shot on the first pitch of the game.

Cleveland got two of those runs back in the bottom of the 1st inning when Michael Brantley singled in a pair.

Kazmir exited in the 5th inning after putting two men on. Kansas City got their 4th run on a ground out and added another run in the 7th inning for a 5-2 lead.

While the Royals added a run in the 8th inning, Cleveland got two hits to open the 9th inning, the first hits for Tribe since the 1st inning. Bats went silent the rest of the final frame and the Royals won 6-2.

The Indians hit the road starting Thursday night when they face the White Sox in Chicago.