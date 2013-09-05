× 5-Minute Meals

Compliments of: Weight Watchers

www.weightwatchers.com

Now that summer fun is over, families are preparing to get back to the daily routine, which includes work, school and activities. This can mean less time to make healthy meals that are good for you and your family. These recipes will not only get you eating right, but also get you back into a healthy habit of carving out a little time for yourself each day to ensure you reach your weight loss goals.

First, let’s start off with chicken. The grocery store has an array of pre-cooked chickens that you can take home and keep in your fridge. Let’s take a look at two recipes that use pre-cooked chicken:

Chicken Chutney Sandwich:

Spread 2 tablespoons of chutney onto two slices of whole-grain bread. Top with 3 ounces of pre-cooked chicken breast and red lettuce.

Moroccan Chicken & Couscous:

Add boiling water to 1/3 cup of whole-wheat couscous and let stand 5 minutes. Stir in 1 tablespoon raisins or dried cranberries, a little ground cumin and 2 ounces of diced chicken breast. Sprinkle with 1 tablespoon of diced almonds.

Now, who doesn’t love a pizza? This recipe also takes just a few minutes of your time to put together. You can prepare it at home the evening before and warm it up in the office microwave!

Pizza Margherita:

Spread a prepared 2 ounce whole grain pizza crust with 1 tablespoon of prepared pesto, a few tomato slices and 2 tablespoons of parmesan cheese. Stick pizza under broiler until cheese bubbles.

Talk about decadent! Here, we put an international twist on an American favorite – a baked potato. This creamy recipe also packs on power foods, like chopped spinach.

Grecian Baked Potato

Puncture a scrubbed baking or sweet potato with a fork; place on waxed paper and microwave for 5 minutes. Meanwhile, mix together 1 tablespoon each crumbled feta cheese and low-fat plain yogurt, some finely chopped fresh spinach and 1 teaspoon of butter. Spoon onto cooked potato.

Last, here’s one of the easiest foods to prepare: a salad. Cobb salads are great because they pack on some many foods and textures and our lighter version is just as tasty and is filled with protein.

Shrimp Cobb Salad

Top fresh greens with 3 ounces of precooked shrimp, 1 slivered hard-boiled egg white, 1 tablespoon of blue cheese, 1/4 cup of diced avocado, and cherry tomatoes. Drizzle with 2 tablespoons of low-fat balsamic dressing.