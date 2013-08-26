FOUND: Rahsool Wahjeed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UPDATE: After Rahsool Wahjeed was featured on FOX 8 as part of our 'Missing' segment, he was reported found.

CLEVELAND – FOX 8 has launched a new project in hopes of finding missing people here in Northeast Ohio.

Today, we featured Rahsool Wahjeed.

He went missing at the age of 66 on July 7, 2013.

Wahjeed was last seen at 1012 Prospect Ave. wearing a knit cap.

He is 5’8″ with brown eyes.

Anyone with information should call the Cleveland police.

