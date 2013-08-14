× Summer Garden “No Pasta” Pasta

Compliments of: Chef Ken Sherepita, Pickwick & Frolic

This is a Great recipe to take advantage of the summer’s wonderful flavors.

These are just guidelines; so please adjust accordingly to use what you have, this recipe changes with the seasons and seasonings. This version is vegan and also Gluten Free and can be a main course or a side with your favorite center of the plate protein such as other grilled vegetables, chicken, steak, or pork. Feel free to experiment with pepper flakes or even lavender to create new flavors.

Yeild= 4 servings

1 each- Spaghetti Squash, split in half and seeds scooped out with spoon, and then roasted with high quality olive oil.

2 each- Zucchini and Yellow Squash, thinly sliced seasoned with olive oil, salt and pepper- then grilled or roasted

6-8 each Tomatoes, ripe from your garden or market (when it is tomato season) – they will have so much more flavor

1 each- Clove of Garlic, sliced thinly or chopped

A splash- White Wine

A few -Leaves of Fresh Basil

Salt and Pepper as needed

The squashes can be roasted ahead of time and chilled for several days; then reheated when at time of service so you can enjoy some summer time with friends and family.

Pre-heat a large sauté pan and add some of the olive oil then immediately add the tomatoes, garlic and stir. Add some of the white wine to de-glaze the pan and continue to simmer to create a fresh tomato sauce. Season the tomatoes with salt and fresh ground black pepper and lower flame continue to cook until a sauce consistency is reached. And finally add fresh basil to taste.

Heat the roasted squashes in oven or stove top, place the fresh tomato sauce in bottom of large bowl. Then place spaghetti squash in center of sauce and garnish with grill or roasted zucchini and squashes.

Top with more fresh basil.

Enjoy!!!