Inflatable Doll Prompts Police Response

Posted 9:22 am, August 14, 2013
PAINESVILLE, Ohio — Some peculiar things may be tagged as evidence if they are used in a way that constitutes disorderly conduct.

In a recent case in Painesville, it was a plastic blow-up doll that will be used as evidence after it prompted a police response Sunday evening.

According to the Painesville Police Department, officers were dispatched to the intersection of South State Street at East Walnut Avenue where a man was allegedly waving the inflatable.

He was later identified as a 21-year-old resident.

Officers also said he was “shaking the doll furiously” at passing drivers.

The man was cited for disorderly conduct.