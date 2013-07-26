× Castro Guilty: Survivors Release Statement

CLEVELAND — The three women who survived a decade of captivity and torture at the hands of Ariel Castro released a statement Friday.

It comes after the 53-year-old entered guilty pleas to hundreds of charges including rape, kidnapping and aggravated murder.

Jones Day issued the following statement on behalf of survivors Amanda Berry, Gina DeJesus and Michelle Knight:

“Amanda, Gina, and Michelle are relieved by today’s plea. They are satisfied by this resolution to the case, and are looking forward to having these legal proceedings draw to a final close in the near future. They continue to desire their privacy. They do not wish to speak to the media or anyone else, and they thank people for continuing to respect their privacy as they grow stronger. They are immensely grateful for the support they have received from family, friends, and the donations to the Cleveland Courage Fund.”

Castro’s recommended sentence is life in prison without the possibility of parole plus 1,000 years.

Sentencing will take place on Aug. 1.

