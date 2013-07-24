FBI Back at Castro Home as He Appears in Court

CLEVELAND – Jurors have been summoned for a possible jury trial on Aug. 5 for Ariel Castro.

"We are ready for trial," said Prosecutor Tim McGinty during a brief pretrial Wednesday morning.

But defense attorneys told the judge they are not getting all the discovery they need to defend their client.

Castro's defense team says they should have forensic evidence that prosecutors have received from the state Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

The prosecution says they gave defense attorneys 4,000 pages of documents on the case.

Castro said very little and entered the courtroom with his head down and eyes closed.

Castro, 53, has pleaded not guilty to 977 charges, including aggravated murder, kidnapping, and rape.

He's accused of holding three women captive in his Seymour Avenue home for 10 years.

A few members of the FBI's evidence response team were at Castro's Seymour Avenue home Wednesday, at the request of the county prosecutor's office.  A FBI spokeswoman would not say exactly why they were at the house.

Amanda Berry, Gina DeJesus, and Michelle Knight escaped in May.

Jessica Dabrowski July 24, 20138:54 am

Ariel Castro enters the courtroom.

Jessica Dabrowski July 24, 20138:55 am

Judge asks what has gone on recently. Prosecution talks about several documents.

Jessica Dabrowski July 24, 20138:57 am

Defense: “We were made aware via the news that BCI last week had all this information concerning forensic evidence.”

Jessica Dabrowski July 24, 20138:57 am

Defense complains, asks, “How are we supposed to defend this gentleman (without that information).”

Jessica Dabrowski July 24, 20138:58 am

Prosecution says “piles of evidence” have been given to defense.

Jessica Dabrowski July 24, 20138:59 am

“There has never been more evidence provided faster than in this case,” Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Tim McGinty says.

Jessica Dabrowski July 24, 20139:07 am

Judge asks Castro if he has met with attorneys. He replies, “Yes.”

Jessica Dabrowski July 24, 20139:07 am

Judge mentions the parties have discussed possible pleas and they’re working to see if that would be an effective resolution.

Jessica Dabrowski July 24, 20139:19 am

