FBI Back at Castro Home as He Appears in Court

CLEVELAND – Jurors have been summoned for a possible jury trial on Aug. 5 for Ariel Castro.

"We are ready for trial," said Prosecutor Tim McGinty during a brief pretrial Wednesday morning.

But defense attorneys told the judge they are not getting all the discovery they need to defend their client.

Castro's defense team says they should have forensic evidence that prosecutors have received from the state Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

The prosecution says they gave defense attorneys 4,000 pages of documents on the case.

Castro said very little and entered the courtroom with his head down and eyes closed.

Castro, 53, has pleaded not guilty to 977 charges, including aggravated murder, kidnapping, and rape.

He's accused of holding three women captive in his Seymour Avenue home for 10 years.

A few members of the FBI's evidence response team were at Castro's Seymour Avenue home Wednesday, at the request of the county prosecutor's office. A FBI spokeswoman would not say exactly why they were at the house.

Amanda Berry, Gina DeJesus, and Michelle Knight escaped in May.