Biscuit and Gravy

Posted 10:30 am, July 16, 2013, by , Updated at 09:03AM, July 16, 2013
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Sausage Gravy

  • 1 lb sausage browned

 

remove from pan and add 1/2 cup flour to drippings add Heavy cream to consisting you would like add salt and pepper to taste

 

Basic Biscuit recipe

  •  2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 2 1/2 teaspoons baking Powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/3 cup shortening
  • 3/4 cup (approx.) butter milk
  • 4 tablespoon butter
  • add  1 to 2 Tb your choice of Herbs
  • 1/4 cup sugar and 1 tsp vanilla  for dessert biscuits
  • also add 1/2 cup favorite fruit 1/4 tsp nutmeg

 

Mix together dry ingredients and add buttermilk until slightly sticky  do not over mix pat out until desired thickness cut with biscuit cutter then place on slightly greased pan bake at 400 for 12-18 mins.