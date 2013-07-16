× Biscuit and Gravy

Sausage Gravy

1 lb sausage browned

remove from pan and add 1/2 cup flour to drippings add Heavy cream to consisting you would like add salt and pepper to taste

Basic Biscuit recipe

2 cups all-purpose flour

2 1/2 teaspoons baking Powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/3 cup shortening

3/4 cup (approx.) butter milk

4 tablespoon butter

add 1 to 2 Tb your choice of Herbs

1/4 cup sugar and 1 tsp vanilla for dessert biscuits

also add 1/2 cup favorite fruit 1/4 tsp nutmeg

Mix together dry ingredients and add buttermilk until slightly sticky do not over mix pat out until desired thickness cut with biscuit cutter then place on slightly greased pan bake at 400 for 12-18 mins.