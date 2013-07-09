Fox 8 Recipe Box: Ho-Ho Cake

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Recipe from LeeAnn Miller, owner of the Miller Haus Bed & Breakfast in Millersburg, and friend of Walnut Creek Cheese.

LeeAnn's warning: "this is such a popular Amish Country recipe, you may find yourself buying a horse and buggy and turning off your electric!"

Ho-Ho Cake



Ingredients:

1/2 c. shortening

1 c. white sugar

1 c. brown sugar

2 eggs

pinch of salt

2 c. boiling water

1/2 c. cocoa

2 t. soda

2 t. baking powder

2 c. flour

Instructions:

Mix first 5 ingredients together until well combined. Add cocoa and soda to boiling water, stir together and set aside. Combine baking powder and flour and slowly add to creamed mixture. Stir in cocoa mixture to cake batter. Batter will be thin. Bake at 350 in greased half sheet for 22-24 minutes or in a greased 13x9 for 38-40 minutes.

Ho-Ho Filling

Ingredients:

1 1/4 c. milk

6 T. all-purpose flour

1/2 c. margarine

1 c. shortening

1 c. sugar

Instructions:

Over medium heat cook 1-1/4 c. milk with 6 T. all-purpose flour until really thick, stirring constantly. Be patient this takes a few minutes. Chill. Beat 1/2 c. margarine, 1 cup shortening and 1 c. sugar. Add to the chilled milk mixture and spread on cooled cake. Set aside.

Chocolate Frosting

Ingredients:

1/2 c. softened butter

4 c. powdered sugar

1/2 c. half & half

1 teaspoon vanilla

2/3 c. cocoa (i like to use dark cocoa)

Instructions:

Beat together 1 c. powdered sugar, cocoa, butter, 2 Tablespoon half & half and vanilla until creamy. Gradually beat in remaining powdered sugar and half & half until smooth. Spread on top of cake and fluffy filling.