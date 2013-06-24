× Burglary Warning in Richland County

RICHLAND COUNTY, Ohio — The Richland County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook a warning to its residents, saying burglaries are “off the chart.”

People were warned not to let strangers into their houses and to keep doors locked at all times, even during daylight hours and even if someone is home.

The sheriff’s office offered this tip on Facebook: “If a stranger comes to the door, do not open and make sure it’s locked. Crack the nearest window and call out–asking what they want.”

*Click here to be redirected to the Richland County Sheriff’s Facebook page …

Residents were also advised not to give money to strangers.

“Don’t live in a bubble no matter where you live,” the post said in part.

The sheriff’s office also warned drug addictions may be fueling some of the incidents, making a potential burglary situation even more dangerous.