Tribe Fails to Sweep Twins, Falls 5-3

Posted 5:52 pm, June 23, 2013, by , Updated at 04:19PM, June 24, 2013
(Photo credit: MGN Online)

CLEVELAND — After a late night win Saturday, the Indians were back on the diamond Sunday afternoon looking to sweep the Minnesota Twins.

The Twins wasted no time getting on the board.

All-Star Joe Mauer doubled off pitcher Carlos Carrasco in the top of the first inning. Josh Willingham brought him in with a single to left field for an early 1-0 lead.

The Tribe wasted an opportunity with the bases loaded in the second inning, only scoring a single run on a sacrifice fly by Yan Gomes to tie the game.

Jason Kipnis continued his recent hot streak with an RBI double in the third inning to help the Tribe take a 2-1 lead.

That would be their last lead of the game.

The Twins knocked Carrasco out of the game in the top of the fifth inning with a pair of run-scoring singles to take a 3-2 lead.

Willingham single home in the seventh inning.

The Twins topped the Tribe with a 5-3 win and avoided the sweep.

The Tribe heads to Baltimore Monday for a four-game series against the Orioles.