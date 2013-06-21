Boy’s Kool-Aid Stand Raising Money for Grandma’s Funeral

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio-- Michael Diamond, 8, has set up ‘Kool-Aid for a Cause’ in his Garfield Heights neighborhood. He’s raising money to help with costs for his grandmother’s funeral.

Bobbie Diamond-Anderson, 52, passed away from a long battle with cancer on Father’s Day.

"She was a Christian and she went to the Hayes Temple Church and every Sunday I went with her,” Michael said when asked about his grandmother.

Once Michael overheard his parents talking about how much the funeral would cost, he immediately wanted to help.

His mother, Teresa Diamond, said the family had some money but they still needed about $5,000 more. "He just came up and said can I have a Kool-Aid stand; I want to help out with the funeral. And, I told him yeah because that's what she would have said. Just let him to do it. Even if he makes 20-cents; let him do it."

Since Michael set up his stand selling cold drinks Tuesday, the response has been overwhelming. He has surpassed his goal of raising a $1,000; with more money coming in every day.

People are coming from all over Northeast Ohio to donate.

While our FOX 8 News Reporter Maria Scali was out in the neighborhood Friday afternoon, two people showed up to the stand and donated $100 each. "When I saw this little boy, what he was doing for his family about his grandma's funeral, tears came to my eyes. I said I have to go donate to this little boy,” Pamela Casserlie of Broadview Heights said.

Andrew Acklin of Sandusky drove in from Sandusky, like Casserlie, donating $100. "It's always hard losing a grandparent and with him losing her and how he's dealing with this and how he is handling himself. I had to come out here,” Acklin said.

Also, while Maria was there, Michael’s mother got a call from Kraft, the maker of Kool-Aid. They heard about the story on Facebook and said they are sending a donation, as well!

‘Kool-Aid for a cause’ continues Saturday and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. The address is 4806 Rockwood Road in Garfield Heights.