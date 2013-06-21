Kim K., Kanye Baby Name Sparks Jokes

(CNN) — Call it a new direction in celebrity baby names.

The Twitter universe exploded overnight following reports by TMZ and E! Online that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West named their baby girl North West.

It wasn’t long before the jokes started flying.

“Kim and Kanye would have named their baby South West but that dang airline beat them to it!” comedian Fortune Feimster tweeted.

A Twitter post by Tracy Behr stuck with the directional humor.

“At least Kim and Kanye didn’t have twins … they couldn’t name one kid North West without fairly naming the other kid South West.”

The celebrity duo have generated their share of headlines in recent years, both as a couple and on their own.

There was Kanye West’s rant during the MTV Video Music Awards, when he stole the mic from Taylor Swift as she was being honored for Best Female Video.

“Yo Taylor, I’m really happy for you … I’ll let you finish,” he said. “But Beyonce had one of the best videos of all time! One of the best videos of all time!”

Then Kardashian generated huge buzz with her 72-day marriage to NBA star Kris Humphries. Their wedding was the subject of a two-night TV special.

That fact wasn’t lost on the folks tweeting up a storm about the “Kimye” baby.

“The Kardashians are the gift that keeps on giving aren’t they?” posted Emma.

For others, it just made their lives seem better, knowing they weren’t saddled with a similar name.

“Kim & Kanye named their child North West and I feel all my life problems have suddenly washed away.” said a tweet from TD.

Of course, celebrities giving unique names to their kids is nothing new.

Musician Frank Zappa bestowed Moon Unit, Dweezil, Ahmet and Diva Muffin on his four children.

Beyonce and Jay-Z named their daughter — born last year –Blue Ivy.

The daughter of chef Jamie Oliver goes by Petal Rainbow Blossom.

And comedian Penn Jillette calls his daughter Moxie Crimefighter.

It’s almost enough to make you cry, especially if you’re the son of a well-known rock star, who also has a less-than-common handle.

Says Wolfgang Van Halen: “So … Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s newborn daughter is named ‘North West’… I don’t even have a joke. This is just making me sad.”