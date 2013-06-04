× Georgio’s Pizza to Help Seymour Ave. Survivors

CLEVELAND — A local pizza chain is preparing to serve up some support for the three women rescued from a Seymour Avenue home last month.

Georgio’s Pizza announced that on June 12, customers can nosh on fresh pizzas, calzones, chicken, subs, and salads, with 50 percent of all sales from both its W. 130th and W. 25th Street locations donated to the Cleveland Courage Fund.

In addition, more than 35 other Georgio’s restaurants in Northeast Ohio will donate 10 percent of its proceeds to the fund.

“Everyone associated with Georgio’s Oven Fresh Pizza Company were elated when Amanda, Gina and Michelle were found alive and healthy. A short time later, management and employees decided to set aside a day so that we could open our hearts and help these brave women to move forward,” the company said in a news release.

To learn more about the Cleveland Courage Fund