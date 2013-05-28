× Employee ‘Butt Dials’ Customer, Leaves Racist Rant

SANFORD, Florida — Papa John’s Chairman and CEO is apologizing for a racist rant one of his employees accidentally left on a customer’s voicemail.

The employee delivered a pizza to the Florida customer and his wife Sunday. After leaving, the employee “butt dialed” the customer and left a racist rant on the customer’s voicemail complaining about his tip, according to ABC News.

In the voicemail, which lasts for several minutes, the Papa John’s delivery man can be heard complaining about his $5 tip and uses racial slurs and other expletives, which he also incorporated into a song.

The customer posted the rant on YouTube along with the receipt, explaining he had tipped the delivery man 21 percent.

