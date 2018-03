Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fox 8 News welcomes Melissa Mack back to Cleveland!

Melissa made her debut on FOX 8 News in the Morning in November of 2006. In late 2009, she decided to spread her wings and fly hundreds of miles east. For the past few years, she was the Morning and Noon Meteorologist for WBZ-TV CBS 4 in Boston.

Melissa will serve as an anchor for Fox 8 News at 4 p.m. as well as helping out in the

Fox 8 Weather Department.

CLICK HERE to read more about Melissa!