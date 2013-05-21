Okla. Mayor: ‘We Don’t Have Anybody Missing’

By Michael Pearson. Gary Tuchman and Holly Yan, CNN

MOORE, Oklahoma (CNN) -- Amid downed power lines, hissing gas pipes and immense devastation, rescuers searched "board by board" Tuesday for survivors and victims of a massive tornado that pulverized a vast swath of the Oklahoma City suburbs.

It was a daunting task. The Monday afternoon storm carved a trail through the area as much as two miles wide and 22 miles long, officials said. Hardest hit was Moore, Oklahoma -- a suburban town of 40,000 and the site of eerily similar twisters in 1999 and again four years later.

The state medical examiner's office said 24 people were confirmed dead, including nine children. Earlier reports of at least 51 deaths were erroneous, said Amy Elliot, chief administrative officer for the Oklahoma Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

At least 100 people have been pulled alive from the rubble by rescuers.

But speaking about the tornado rescue and recovery effort in Moore, Oklahoma, Mayor Glenn Lewis told CNN late Tuesday afternoon that "we don't have anybody missing."

Terri Watkins, the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management spokeswoman, who described Tuesday's search as "board by board," said it was far too soon to account for the devastation of the storm.

"This is a massive tornado and it's a large area that has been struck," she said.

The scene -- block after block of flattened homes and businesses, the gutted remains of a hospital and hits on two elementary schools -- left even seasoned veterans of Oklahoma's infamous tornadoes reeling.

Lt. Gov. Todd Lamb likened the destruction to a "two-mile-wide lawnmower blade going over a community."

Police, firefighters, National Guard troops and volunteers joined forces Tuesday in searching the rubble. Texas sent an elite 80-member urban search team as well, and the American Red Cross sent 25 emergency response vehicles.

So many people were showing up to volunteer that authorities had to plead with would-be rescuers to stay away.

Path of devastation

The storm struck near Newcastle, Oklahoma, at 2:56 p.m. Monday -- 16 minutes after the first warnings went out, according to the National Weather Service.

Moore residents had another 30 to 40 minutes before the massive storm entered the western part of the city, CNN meteorologist Sean Morris said.

As Gov. Mary Fallin had said Monday night, Lamb said he believed residents had time to prepare for the storm.

"My understanding is that the warning system was good. It was adequate," he said.

Among the many buildings struck by the storm were two schools: Plaza Towers and Briarwood elementaries.

About 75 students and staff members were hunkered down in Plaza Towers when the tornado struck, CNN affiliate KFOR reported.

At one point, an estimated 24 children were missing from the school, but some later turned up at nearby churches.

On Monday, a father of a third-grader still missing sat quietly on a stool outside. Tears cascaded from his face as he waited for any news.

Even parents of survivors couldn't wrap their minds around the tragedy.

"I'm speechless. How did this happen? Why did this happen?" Norma Bautista asked. "How do we explain this to the kids? ... In an instant, everything's gone."

Across town, Moore Medical Center took a direct hit.

"Our hospital has been devastated," Lewis said. "We had a two-story hospital, now we have a one. And it's not occupiable."

So 145 of the injured were rushed to three other area hospitals.

That number includes 45 children taken to the children's hospital at Oklahoma University Medical Center, Dr. Roxie Albrecht said. Injuries ranged from minor to severe, including impalement and crushing injuries.

'Cars crumpled up like little toys'

An early estimate rated the tornado as an EF4, meaning it had winds between 166 and 200 mph.

But updated damage assessments show that the tornado was an EF5 -- meaning it had winds of 200 mph or greater -- for at least some of the time it was ravaging an area near Oklahoma City, the National Weather Service says.

The weather service said its crews found at least one area with damage indicative of an EF5 tornado.

Insurance claims will likely top $1 billion, Kelly Collins of the Oklahoma Insurance Commission told CNN. The cost would be higher than that from the May 3, 1999, tornado that hit the same area.

State Highway Patrol Trooper Betsy Randolph told CNN affiliate KOKI that it was "mass devastation."

"I'm talking everywhere you looked, the debris field was so high, and so far and so wide, wounded people walking around the streets," she said. "They were bloody; there were people that had stuff sticking out of them from things that were flying around in the air. There were cars crumpled up like little toys and thrown on top of buildings. Buildings that were two and three stories tall that were leveled."

Storm chaser Lauren Hill was part of a team that recorded video of the massive tornado as it ripped through town.

"You could actually feel the vibration from the tornado itself as it was approaching," she said.

"We still have a bit of PTSD," she said. "It's devastating."

Still digging

After the ear-shattering howl subsided, survivors along the miles of destruction emerged from shelters to see an apocalyptic vision. Homes and other buildings were shredded to pieces. Remnants of mangled cars were piled on top of each other. What used to be a parking lot now looked like a junkyard.

"People are wandering around like zombies," KFOR reporter Scott Hines said. "It's like they're not realizing how to process what had just happened."

James Dickens is not a firefighter or medic. He's actually a gas-and-oil pipeline worker. But that didn't stop him from grabbing a hard hat and joining other rescuers at Plaza Towers Elementary School.

"I felt it was my duty to come help," he said Tuesday after a long night of searching.

"As a father, it's humbling. It's heartbreaking to know that we've still got kids over there that's possibly alive, but we don't know."

Hiding in freezers

Hines said rescuers found a 7-month-old baby and its mother hiding in a giant freezer. But they didn't survive.

At the devastated hospital in Moore, some doctors had to jump into a freezer to survive, Lamb said.

Lando Hite, shirtless and spattered in mud, described how the storm pummeled the Orr Family Farm in Moore, which had about 80 horses before the storm hit.

"It was just like the movie 'Twister,' " Hite told KFOR. "There were horses and stuff flying around everywhere."

Moore, and the Oklahoma City region, are far too familiar with disaster. In 1995, 168 people died in the bombing of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City.

In 1999 and then again in 2003, Moore took direct hits from tornadoes that took eerily similar paths to Monday's storm. The 1999 storm packed the strongest wind speeds in history, Lamb said.

"We're a tough state. This is a tough community," Lamb said. "There is hope. We always have hope. We always have faith."

More trouble brewing

The storm system that spawned Monday's tornado and several other twisters Sunday isn't over yet.

Southwest Arkansas and northeast Texas, including Dallas, are under the gun for severe weather Tuesday. Those areas could see large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes.

A broader swath of the United States, from Texas to Indiana and up to Michigan, could see severe thunderstorms.

"We could have a round 3," CNN meteorologist Ivan Cabrera said. "Hopefully, it won't be as bad."