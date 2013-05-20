× Akron Still Working with FBI After Hack Attack

AKRON, Ohio — Officials with the city of Akron are still working with the FBI to determine how hackers in Turkey infiltrated the personal information of nearly 35,000 residents.

They also filed a police report Sunday documenting that its website and internal server were hacked, compromising about 35,000 tax files of individual’s names, social security numbers and address.

The incident happened late last week. The attackers, based in Turkey, were able to hack into the city’s website through firewalls and virus protection software. The names, addresses and social security information of those affected were posted online for anyone to find.

According to the city, it is still working with the FBI to determine the full extent of the information hacked. The website where the cyber attackers originally posted the stolen information was disabled Saturday.

Residents can use the police report filed Sunday when working with their banking institutions and credit agencies with any problems that might occur due to the incident. For that report, click here.

The city said it’s contacted more than 10,000 residents and will follow up by mailing a letter to all those affected.

The city also asks that residents call the city by dialing 311 or 330-375-2311 to find out if their information was compromised. They can also call the city’s income tax office at 330-375-2290.

