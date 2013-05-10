× Natoma Canfield Attends White House Event

WASHINGTON D.C. — Medina resident Natoma Canfield will once again visit the

White House Friday afternoon for an event on the Affordable Care Act.

Natoma became the president’s poster child for uninsured Americans after she became ill with leukemia.

“I had written to the president to let him know I could no longer afford my healthcare. I had tried so hard, but I just didn’t make enough,” said Canfield.

In response to her letter, the president created the healthcare bill and signed it into law. The ACA protected Natoma from being penalized for her medical history.

In December, Natoma and her sister, Connie, attended The White House Christmas Party and met with the president in the Oval Office, where President Obama had framed Natoma’s letter.

Natoma’s cancer is in remission but she says she still has a long way to go.

