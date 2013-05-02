× Tuna Mignon

Compliments of: Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse

Ingredients

Tuna mignon 8 oz.

Tuna rub 1 Tbsp.

Pan coating as needed

Tomato vinaigrette 3 oz.

Chopped parsley, dry 1/4 tsp.

Preparation

1. Season the top and bottom of the tuna in rub. Spray the pan coating on both sides of the tuna then sear on top of the broiler 1-2 minutes on both sides.

2. Place on a metal sizzle pan and hold until fish needs to be fired.

3. Finish only medium rare or higher temperature tuna in a 400º double convection oven set on high heat according to the temperature table.

4. Cut the tuna in half on a bias then re-heat under the broiler for 30 seconds. Arrange the 2 pieces in the center of a medium hot oval plate. Place the tomato vinaigrette on top then garnish the fish and plate with chopped parsley.

Approximate Cooking Times:

Rare 3 minutes each side.

Medium Rare 5-6 minutes each side.

Medium 7-8 minutes each side.

Medium Well 9 minutes each side.

Cooking times are approximate and subject to varying oven temperatures and the number of items in the oven at the time.