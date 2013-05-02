Tuna Mignon

Posted 10:30 am, May 2, 2013, by , Updated at 03:19PM, May 1, 2013
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Compliments of: Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse

Ingredients

  • Tuna mignon 8 oz.
  • Tuna rub  1 Tbsp.
  • Pan coating as needed
  • Tomato vinaigrette 3 oz.
  • Chopped parsley, dry 1/4 tsp.

 

Preparation

1. Season the top and bottom of the tuna in rub. Spray the pan coating on both sides of the tuna then sear on top of the broiler 1-2 minutes on both sides.

2. Place on a metal sizzle pan and hold until fish needs to be fired.

3. Finish only medium rare or higher temperature tuna in a 400º double convection oven set on high heat according to the temperature table.

4. Cut the tuna in half on a bias then re-heat under the broiler for 30 seconds. Arrange the 2 pieces in the center of a medium hot oval plate. Place the tomato vinaigrette on top then garnish the fish and plate with chopped parsley.

 

Approximate Cooking Times:

Rare 3 minutes each side.

Medium Rare 5-6 minutes each side.

Medium 7-8 minutes each side.

Medium Well 9 minutes each side.

Cooking times are approximate and subject to varying oven temperatures and the number of items in the oven at the time.