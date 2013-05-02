Tuna Mignon
Compliments of: Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse
Ingredients
- Tuna mignon 8 oz.
- Tuna rub 1 Tbsp.
- Pan coating as needed
- Tomato vinaigrette 3 oz.
- Chopped parsley, dry 1/4 tsp.
Preparation
1. Season the top and bottom of the tuna in rub. Spray the pan coating on both sides of the tuna then sear on top of the broiler 1-2 minutes on both sides.
2. Place on a metal sizzle pan and hold until fish needs to be fired.
3. Finish only medium rare or higher temperature tuna in a 400º double convection oven set on high heat according to the temperature table.
4. Cut the tuna in half on a bias then re-heat under the broiler for 30 seconds. Arrange the 2 pieces in the center of a medium hot oval plate. Place the tomato vinaigrette on top then garnish the fish and plate with chopped parsley.
Approximate Cooking Times:
Rare 3 minutes each side.
Medium Rare 5-6 minutes each side.
Medium 7-8 minutes each side.
Medium Well 9 minutes each side.
Cooking times are approximate and subject to varying oven temperatures and the number of items in the oven at the time.