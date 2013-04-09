Taylor Hicks Can do it All at FOX 8!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

He's the American Idol Season 5 winner who stole the hearts of viewers across the country, racking up 63,000,000 votes.

Since then, Taylor Hicks has been one busy man.

His debut single, Do I Make You Proud, entered the Billboard Hot 100 at #1. Add that to a starring role in the Broadway musical Grease, a best-selling autobiography and a headlining act in Las Vegas, and it's safe to say the "Soul Patrol" singer's career is red-hot.

But despite his busy schedule, the always-fun Hicks stopped by the FOX 8 studios Tuesday morning ahead of his performance at the grand opening of the ThistleDown Racino in North Randall.

From tag-teaming traffic with Stefani, to breezing through forecasts with Scott, to serenading the studio with his soulful sounds, Taylor Hicks proved to be a blast on Tuesday's show.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Check out his performance tonight and on Friday at ThistleDown Racino at 8 p.m. It's open to all Total Rewards members.

But be sure to get there early to catch the opening act ... it's our very own Todd Meany's band, Ace Molar!

*For more information, click HERE.