U of A Athlete Abreu Released from Jail

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AKRON-- Alex Abreu, the star University of Akron basketball player accused of marijuana trafficking, has been released from jail.

Abreu remained quiet when FOX 8's Dave Nethers asked him questions when he was released.

Abreu pleaded not guilty to drug possession and trafficking charges Friday morning.

An Akron Municipal Court judge had set bond at $5,000 for the 21-year-old. He was also ordered to attend another hearing on Monday.

Austin Durgala, 18, was also arrested and charged with drug possession and trafficking charges. He said "no comment" when he was released from jail alongside Abreu.

Keep it to FOX 8 News and FOX8.com for the latest.

(FOX 8's Lindsay Buckingham also contributed to this report)