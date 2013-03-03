× Actress Tweets About Flight Diverted to CLE

CLEVELAND, Ohio — A flight to Los Angeles from New York was diverted to Cleveland Hopkins International Airport Sunday due to an electrical smell.

United Flight 132 landed safely in Cleveland, according to airport spokesperson Jackie Mayo.

Mayo did not have any further details.

Actress Dana Delany was reportedly on board and tweeted about the incident. United also tweeted her back.

Delany stars on ABC’s “Body of Proof” and previously appeared on “Desperate Housewives.”

See her tweets below:

http://storify.com/fox8news/actress-tweets-about-cle