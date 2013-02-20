× Woman Pleads Guilty to Shooting Boyfriend

AKRON, Ohio — A woman may spend up to 14 years in prison after pleading guilty to shooting her live-in boyfriend.

Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh announced the plea, which was made late on Tuesday.

Sharon Hall, 51, of Springfield Township, shot James Cody, 55, multiple times inside their home.

It happened on July 12, 2012.

By the time emergency responders arrived, Cody was already dead.

Hall was charged with involuntary manslaughter, a felony of the first degree with a gun specification.

She will be sentenced by Judge Judy Hunter on March 26 at 1:30 p.m.