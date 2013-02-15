× Plea Deal Could be Reached in TJ Lane Case

CHARDON, Ohio — A plea deal in the Chardon High School shooting case may soon be reached.

Geauga County Prosecutor Jim Flaiz said a plea offer has been on the table for accused shooter T.J. Lane since December.

Flaiz said he has not yet heard for sure if the deal will be accepted.

Defense attorney Ian Friedman, who represents T.J. Lane, confirmed plea negotiations are under way. He also said it is possible that a deal could be reached by February 26. He said he is waiting for the results of Lane’s competency evaluations.

A Geauga County judge earlier this week ordered Lane to take additional testing to decide if he is competent to stand trial.

Lane was ruled competent to stand trial last year, but the case was later moved to Common Pleas Court.

Lane has already entered a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity. If convicted, he faces the possibility of life in prison without parole.

Lane, 18, is accused of fatally shooting three students and wounding three others at Chardon High School last February 27. Lane was 17 years old at the time of the shootings.

He is charged as an adult with several counts of aggravated murder, attempted murder and felonious assault.

