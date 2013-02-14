× Southern Greens

Recipe by Chef Stacey Stoudemire, of Simply Elegant Catering, in honor of Abby Fisher



Ingredients:

2 pounds of collard greens

1 ham hock or 6 slices of cooked bacon

1 medium onion, sliced or chopped

1 teaspoon of crushed red pepper

2 to 3 teaspoons Kosher salt

Preparation:

Clean and wash greens well; remove tough stems and ribs. Cut them up and place in a deep pot; add onion. Wash off ham hock and add to the pot. Add red pepper and salt. Add enough water to cover greens and cook until tender, about 1 hour. Taste and adjust seasonings. Serve with sliced tomato and corn bread.

Serves 4 to 6.