Community Tests Out New Road Salt

MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Snow crews Wednesday were working around the clock to keep roads safe.

In fact, the city of Middleburg Heights is clearing streets and going green.

"We've used a new de-icer for the past month," said public service director Jim Herron. "What makes it special is that it works at lower temperatures, so now we’re getting a good chance with this cold weather out now -- 7 to 9 degrees -- to try it and make sure it keeps our roads wet and safe."

The city is testing Clearlane, a pre-wetted de-icer that's heavier and that can handle colder temperatures, Herron said.

"Rock salt is really only effective until 20 degrees," Herron said. "But this is effective down below 10 degrees."

Clearlane costs about $10 more per ton than what the city has used in the past, but Mayor Gary W. Starr said the Middleburg Heights has saved up to $10,000 this past month by switching to the new product.

"We're using less labor costs, and there’s less wear and tear on our equipment," Starr said. "Equipment savings, labor savings, and overall it’s environmentally friendly and green because it keeps salts out of the rivers and streams."