× My Town: Networking Event Set to Benefit Women

CLEVELAND, Ohio — A sought-after marketing expert will appear at a January 31 event, which will help benefit women who want to “dress for success.”

Katherine Miracle, of Miracle Resources, will speak at Y.E.S! for its first event of the year, called “The Miracle of Effective Networking and Branding.”

It will take place at Luxe Kitchen and Lounge in Cleveland from 6 to 8 p.m. Tickets are $20 for Y.E.S! members and $25 for non-members.

But $10 of each ticket goes to Dress for Success Cleveland. Dress for Success Cleveland helps promote independence of economically disadvantaged women by helping them with professional attire, a support network and career development tools.

Y.E.S! is a volunteer branch of Dress for Success.

For more information on the event or to RSVP, email SayYesToDressCleveland@gmail.com.