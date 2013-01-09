× Drunk Mom Sentenced for Child Endangering

LORAIN, Ohio — A woman was found guilty of seven counts of child endangering after pleading no contest to the charges.

Erica Perez, 29, was sentenced to 180 days in jail and three years probation. Since Perez has already served 186 days in jail, the jail sentence was suspended. She is also required to enter a drug and alcohol treatment program.

Perez allowed seven of her children, ages 1 to 9, to live in filth in their home. The seven children were also crying, and the 1-year-old had reportedly had a seizure, prior to Perez’s arrest. Police also say at the time of her arrest on July 5, 2012 Perez was four months pregnant and intoxicated. The children currently live with caregivers, and arrangements are being made for permanent homes.

Another child, 12, reportedly lived with relatives at the time of Perez’s arrest.

The Perez case also prompted an internal investigation into the Lorain County Children’s Services, leading to the two-week suspension of supervisor Nancy Griffiths for lack of oversight. An LCCS caseworker, Stephen Silva, resigned as a result of the case.