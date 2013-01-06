× Woman Rescued From Icy Maumee River

TOLEDO, Ohio — A woman was rescued from the frigid waters of the Maumee River Sunday afternoon.

The Coast Guard Station Toledo received a call at 11:30 a.m. from the Toledo Fire Department about the woman, who had fallen through the ice on the river.

Local authorities were unable to reach the woman due to icy conditions and emergency crews, along with an aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Detroit, were dispatched for the rescue.

Crews eventually reached the woman by hovercraft and by 11:55 a.m., a short-haul Ice Rescue Team lifted the woman up a rocky embankment. By 12:17 p.m., the woman was taken to EMS, who transferred her to St. Vincent Mercy Hospital for severe hypothermia. The woman was also unresponsive, but breathing.

Her current condition is currently unknown.

