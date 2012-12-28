Stacey Frey Announces Return to Fox 8

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Fox 8's Stacey Frey, who has been receiving treatment for breast cancer, announced on Friday that she will be making her big return to TV!

In October, Stacey told the Fox 8 viewers that she had been diagnosed with Stage 1 breast cancer. She had surgery shortly after the announcement and has been recovering at home ever since.

Stacey called in to the morning show to play 'Name That Tune' and told everyone she will be returning to work on Jan. 2.

"Just in time for the snow and really bad weather, I'm arriving," Stacey noted.

She said she still has a little bit of pain but it's "nothing she can't tolerate."

"It'll be great to be back in the real world again," she continued.

Your Fox 8 family can't wait to have you back, Stacey! See you soon!

