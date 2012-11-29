× Spice Crust Pork Tenderloin

Compliments of Executive Chef of The Rusty Nail, John Olihan

Cranberry Chutney:

1 cup of dried sweetened cranberries

1/4 cup diced red pepper

1/4 cup diced green pepper

1T diced onion

1/2 cup white wine

1/4 cup brown sugar

Place all ingredients in a small sauce pot simmer on medium low heat until cranberries are soft and most of the liquid has been reduced. Should be slightly wet in appearance. Place in a bowl and chill before serving.

Burgundy Reduction:

1 cup of burgundy wine

1T balsamic vinegar

1/2 cup of granulated sugar

Reduce on medium heat stirring frequently. Test on cold spoons regularly. When a syrup like consistency has been reached place contents in a bowl and store at room temperature.

Mashed Sweet Potatoes:

Bake desired amount of sweet potatoes at 350 until tender. Remove skin when cooled.

Place cooked sweet potatoes in a bowl. For each sweet potato you have cooked add:

2T brown sugar

2tsp honey

1/4 cup whipping cream

Use a blender attachment and blend until there are no lumps and potatoes are fairly smooth.

Place in a baking dish and bake at 350 until hot approx 160 degrees.

Spice Crusted Pork Tenderloin:

1/4 cup Chef John’s Rub (call rusty nail for product details)

1# trimmed pork tenderloin.

Coat the outside of the pork tenderloin with Chef John’s Rub. Sear tenderloin in a medium hot skillet with 2T olive oil until lightly brown. Finish in 350 degree oven until desired temperature (medium is recommended). Remove from oven and allow to rest for 3 minutes.

Putting it all together:

Place sweet potatoes in the center of the plate, place a 1oz pool of burgundy reduction around sweet potatoes. Slice pork on a bias in 1/2 inch thick pieces and shingle them against sweet potatoes and over reduction. Top with 2T cranberry and serve.

Enjoy!!