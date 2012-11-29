Spice Crust Pork Tenderloin
Compliments of Executive Chef of The Rusty Nail, John Olihan
Cranberry Chutney:
- 1 cup of dried sweetened cranberries
- 1/4 cup diced red pepper
- 1/4 cup diced green pepper
- 1T diced onion
- 1/2 cup white wine
- 1/4 cup brown sugar
Place all ingredients in a small sauce pot simmer on medium low heat until cranberries are soft and most of the liquid has been reduced. Should be slightly wet in appearance. Place in a bowl and chill before serving.
Burgundy Reduction:
- 1 cup of burgundy wine
- 1T balsamic vinegar
- 1/2 cup of granulated sugar
Reduce on medium heat stirring frequently. Test on cold spoons regularly. When a syrup like consistency has been reached place contents in a bowl and store at room temperature.
Mashed Sweet Potatoes:
Bake desired amount of sweet potatoes at 350 until tender. Remove skin when cooled.
Place cooked sweet potatoes in a bowl. For each sweet potato you have cooked add:
- 2T brown sugar
- 2tsp honey
- 1/4 cup whipping cream
Use a blender attachment and blend until there are no lumps and potatoes are fairly smooth.
Place in a baking dish and bake at 350 until hot approx 160 degrees.
Spice Crusted Pork Tenderloin:
- 1/4 cup Chef John’s Rub (call rusty nail for product details)
- 1# trimmed pork tenderloin.
Coat the outside of the pork tenderloin with Chef John’s Rub. Sear tenderloin in a medium hot skillet with 2T olive oil until lightly brown. Finish in 350 degree oven until desired temperature (medium is recommended). Remove from oven and allow to rest for 3 minutes.
Putting it all together:
Place sweet potatoes in the center of the plate, place a 1oz pool of burgundy reduction around sweet potatoes. Slice pork on a bias in 1/2 inch thick pieces and shingle them against sweet potatoes and over reduction. Top with 2T cranberry and serve.
Enjoy!!