Coupons on First Dates

More and more people are using coupons and that includes on a first date.

CouponCabin.com surveyed 2,300 adults and found that 26% of them have used a coupon on a date.

Nearly half of those responding say the economy is making them more financially responsible.

12% say if their date used a coupon on a first date, they wouldn’t go on a second date.

