Shooting Victim Found Dead In Car

Posted 3:39 am, October 22, 2012, by , Updated at 08:57AM, October 22, 2012
AKRON, Ohio — Akron police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man found in a car.

Police were called to the 400 block of Homer Avenue around 11 p.m. Sunday on reports of shots fired. When they arrived, they found the victim already dead inside a car. According to Chief Investigator Gary Guenther, Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office, the man suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

Guenther says the victim is 28-years-old. His identity is not being released until family is notified.

Homicide detectives say there have been no arrests and they have no suspects.

