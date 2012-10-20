FNTD Week #9: Bees Buzzing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Brecksville Bees beat the Midpark Meteors 30 to 26 in a Southwestern Conference battle at Finnie Stadium. Brecksville improves their record to 5-4 overall and joins the Westlake Demons at the top of their conference at 5-1. Midpark falls to 5-4.

As expected, it was a pass-driven contest. Brecksville’s Tom Tupa threw for 393 yards and two touchdowns. Midpark’s Doug Verbofsky passed for 240 yards and four touchdowns. The Bees ability to run the ball gave them the edge as Ryan Mulhorn ran for 100 yards and two touchdowns.

Both teams were defensively tough. The Meteors stopped Brecksville on fourth down twice in the red zone. The Bees defense had an impressive final stand sacking Verbofsky on fourth down to seal the game.