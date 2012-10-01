× Brunswick Crash Survivor Crowned Homecoming Queen

BRUNSWICK, Ohio — The sole survivor of a car crash that took the lives of four Brunswick teens has been crowned homecoming queen.

17-year-old Julia Romito received the honor at Brunswick High School this past weekend.

She survived the crash that killed four of her closest friends, Lexi Poerner, 16, Kevin Fox, 18, Jeff Chaya, 18, and Blake Bartchak, 17, back in June.

Investigation of the crash found the car that the teens were riding in was traveling at a high rate of speed and jumped the tracks on Boston Road.

