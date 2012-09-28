Burglars Target North Ridgeville Neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio -- Cambridge Drive in North Ridgeville is a quiet street, but several homes were burglarized overnight Wednesday while the residents were asleep.

"He went into my sunroom, grabbed a table and took it to climb up to my window. He sliced the screen and just came into my house," said Erika Wuorinen, who lives on Cambridge Drive.

Police said the suspect looks for an open or unlocked window and then steals purses or easily grabbed items.

"He just took cash, nothing traceable. My smartphone was sitting there, my credit cards were all still sitting there. It was just cash," said Wuorinen.

And thankfully, nothing else.

"As soon as I realized that someone had been here, I immediately ran upstairs and checked on my kids. Fortunately, they are good sleepers. I'm grateful that none of us had to confront him," added Wuorinen.

Police said the break-ins are also happening during the day.

In fact, in addition to the nighttime burglaries, police said people have reported almost 100 break-ins the last three months, the most the department has ever seen.

"It's kind of scary that you can't leave your window open," said John Mundell, a neighbor.

A home on Clear Creek Drive was also hit and now neighbors are being extra vigilant.

"You can look around and see, it doesn't look like a neighborhood that that would happen to, but I guess that's what they target," said Mundell.