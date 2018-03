This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

× September 24, 2012 Road Trip: Cleveland Heights New Day Cleveland discovers some unique places that are right around the corner! Please enable Javascript to watch this video Please enable Javascript to watch this video Please enable Javascript to watch this video Filed in: New Day Cleveland Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email