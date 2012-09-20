× Chardon Makes Top 10 Small Towns List

CHARDON, Ohio — It’s not Mayberry, but it’s close.

Livability.com has ranked the 5,139-population community of Chardon fifth among the top 10 of its kind when it comes to small towns with big qualities of life.

The website says it “set out to uncover the Mayberrys of 2012” beginning with its list of the 500 best places to live. Those communities were narrowed down to towns with 25,000 or fewer residents, according to Livability.com.

Taking into consideration household incomes, home prices, crime rates and distances to large cities, the website whittled that list down to ten.

Livability.com says Chardon has a “serene, peaceful atmosphere with a host of amenities” and events like the Geauga County Maple Festival. It touched on Chardon’s low crime rate and below-average unemployment numbers.

No. 1 on the small towns list was Papillon, Neb., and the top ten also included Golden, Colo., and Boerne, Texas.

