Cavs Sign Free Agents Alonzo Gee and Kevin Jones

CLEVELAND, Ohio- The Cleveland Cavaliers have agreed to a new multi-year contract with restricted free agent Alonzo Gee; terms of the deal were not immediately disclosed, but it is believed to be a three-year agreement.

FOX 8 Sports Director John confirmed the deal through the Cavs and a source close to Gee.

“I am excited to be back with the Cavs and be a part of what is being built here in Cleveland,” Gee said. “I wanted things to work out for me to be here and I’m really happy that they did. I’m really thankful that the Cavs gave me an opportunity and I can’t wait to get back to work with Coach Scott and our coaches and my teammates.”

The 25-year-old appeared in 63 games for the wine and gold in 2011-12, starting 31. Gee posted career highs in points: 10.6, rebounds: 5.1, assists: 1.8 and steals: 1.3.

Gee is expected to compete with another Cavs’ free agent signee, former Utah Jazz swingman C.J. Miles, for playing time at the small forward position.

Cavs General Manager Chris Grant released the following statement on Gee’s signing:

“From the start of free agency, we made it clear that re-signing Alonzo was important to us and we’re happy we’ve been able to do that,” Grant said. “Alonzo has worked very hard to make the most of the opportunities he has had thus far and it has been great to see his development and growth as a Cavalier. We’re excited he will be part of our team as our young group of players continues to grow together.”

The Cavaliers also announced the signing of undrafted free agent Kevin Jones, who played his college basketball at West Virginia University. The 6’8’’ power forward prospect averaged 20 points and 10 rebounds in 2011-12, helping lead the Mountaineers to the NCAA Tournament.

Jones was originally scheduled to play for the Cavs’ in the Las Vegas summer league, before he was sidelined by a foot injury.

Stay with FOX 8 News and www.fox8.com for any new details on the Cleveland Cavaliers as they prepare for training camp, which starts in early October.